Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to “Sector Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WLK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Westlake from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.36.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Up 9.4 %

WLK stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.60. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

Institutional Trading of Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,260,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.