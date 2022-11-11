WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in WestRock by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in WestRock by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

