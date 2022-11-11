William Blair Weighs in on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($3.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.60). The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NMTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $2.13 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

