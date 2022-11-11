Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.