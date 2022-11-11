Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ WLFC opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
See Also
