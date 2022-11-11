WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Up 3.7%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $71.34. Approximately 76,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 105,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 103.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,664,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 417.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 74,418 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.