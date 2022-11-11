WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the October 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WISeKey International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WISeKey International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in WISeKey International during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WKEY opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.03. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WISeKey International Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of WISeKey International from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

Featured Articles

