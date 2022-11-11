Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Tops $0.0442 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $75.59 million and approximately $63,511.29 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,067,893,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,711,138,839 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,067,838,473 with 1,711,084,294 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04498971 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $164,812.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

