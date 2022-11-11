Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Hits $0.0550 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and approximately $4.33 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05703657 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $14,238,690.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

