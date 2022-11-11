X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Up 5.6%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.74. 484,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 290,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.