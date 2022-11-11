Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.11 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

