XRUN Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $352.27 million and $1.42 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

