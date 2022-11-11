Xylem Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Xylem has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 722,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $131.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

