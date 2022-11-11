YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $60.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.81.

YETI stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 69.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of YETI by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

