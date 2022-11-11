YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $60.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.81.
YETI stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
