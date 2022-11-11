Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.76.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.50. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $156,029.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,119 shares of company stock worth $774,355. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

