ZOO Digital Group’s (ZOO) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

ZOO Digital Group stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ZOO Digital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 189.70 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £161.06 million and a PE ratio of 9,075.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.51.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

