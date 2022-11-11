ZOO Digital Group’s (ZOO) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
ZOO Digital Group Stock Up 0.8 %
ZOO Digital Group stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ZOO Digital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 189.70 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £161.06 million and a PE ratio of 9,075.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.51.
About ZOO Digital Group
