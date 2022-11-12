11,828 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.03. 1,404,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,643. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

