13,883 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

MU stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $62.52. 17,579,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,078,134. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

