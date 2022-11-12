2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $7.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $661.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of 2U by 105.6% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, American Trust increased its position in shares of 2U by 25.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

