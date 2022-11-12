4,970 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $86.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

