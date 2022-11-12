9,957 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 215,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

