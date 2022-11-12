A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. 419,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,610. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $775.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
