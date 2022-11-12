A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. 419,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,610. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $775.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 41.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.