AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AACAY stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AAC Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.90.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.22 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.04%. Analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

