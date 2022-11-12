Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,350 shares during the quarter. Abiomed comprises 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Abiomed worth $242,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,619,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,805,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,530,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

