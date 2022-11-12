Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in October

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ANIOY remained flat at $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.50 ($15.50) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Acerinox from €12.20 ($12.20) to €11.00 ($11.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Acerinox from €10.50 ($10.50) to €10.20 ($10.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acerinox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

