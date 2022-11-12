Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Africa Oil Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS AOIFF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 131,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,441. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.26. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOIFF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

