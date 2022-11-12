AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the October 15th total of 392,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MITT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 489,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,482. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -27.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MITT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

