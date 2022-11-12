Aion Price Hits $0.0284 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Aion has a market cap of $14.26 million and $488,826.59 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00120219 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00234945 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00065155 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028680 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

