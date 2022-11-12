Aleph Zero Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $163.22 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00005257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 184,834,232 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.