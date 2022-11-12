Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALFVY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

See Also

