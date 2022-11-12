Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGMJF remained flat at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

