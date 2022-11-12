Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $152.68 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $152.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00078736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00065709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022846 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,316,876,403 coins and its circulating supply is 7,094,650,582 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

