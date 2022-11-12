Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Price Performance

NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 1,959,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,970. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Alight’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alight by 500.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 594.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth about $21,890,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.