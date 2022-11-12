Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 191.9% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

ERC remained flat at $9.37 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,351. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

