Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $87.37 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.16 or 0.01696608 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008463 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00035319 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00045666 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.08 or 0.01791288 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”



