American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,893 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of American Express worth $63,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $154.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

