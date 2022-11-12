AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.30-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.52 billion-$255.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.28 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.67.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.01. 2,944,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,213. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $203,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.