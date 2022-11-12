Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.25-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.14 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.73.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 11,454.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 228,517 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

