Amgen Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32,051.50 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Amgen token can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006613 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amgen has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.99 million and $32,051.50 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11182295 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,156.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

