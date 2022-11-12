Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Target Price at GBX 548

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 548 ($6.31).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.61) to GBX 462 ($5.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 790 ($9.10) to GBX 459 ($5.28) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.10) to GBX 490 ($5.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($4.92) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

BDEV opened at GBX 411.20 ($4.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.14 ($8.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 380.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 444.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a GBX 25.70 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.20%.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 1,200 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($5,734.02). In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($21,502.59). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($5,734.02). Insiders bought 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,772 in the last three months.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

