Analyzing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) & Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million ($0.43) -2.60 Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.21 $2.09 billion $5.80 39.25

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings for IceCure Medical and Becton, Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $275.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Risk & Volatility

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49% Becton, Dickinson and 8.88% 14.55% 6.62%

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats IceCure Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

