Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 189.6% from the October 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,051,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,877. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.44. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.08 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £397,486.78 and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.