Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 189.6% from the October 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,051,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,877. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.44. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.08 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £397,486.78 and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.
About Argo Blockchain
