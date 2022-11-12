Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.64 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.06) EPS.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

ARLO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,319. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,395.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 400.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 128,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

