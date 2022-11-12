Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.95 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ARW traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 555,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

