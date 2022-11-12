ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €650.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €650.00 ($650.00) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($700.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($750.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €732.00 ($732.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($615.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

ASML Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.