ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

