ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the October 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 129,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,772. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASAZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

