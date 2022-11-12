ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $29.17. 1,459,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,779. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 265.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $891,720. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ATI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,991,000 after acquiring an additional 267,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 105.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $12,302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ATI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

