ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.02 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 1,459,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,779. ATI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ATI will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $891,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at $533,000.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.