Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.69. 1,076,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,429. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

