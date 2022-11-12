Audius Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $140.62 million and $4.50 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

